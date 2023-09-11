Nagpur dist boys emerge champions

The tournament was played on team event basis. In the final match Nagpur defeated Nanded by the margin of 2-0. In the semifinal match Nagpur defeated Gondia by 2-0. In the same tournament in women's section Team Nagpur gave tough fight to Team Nanded in the quarterfinal but unfortunately suffered defeat. The team comprised Altamash Pasha, MJ Kamran, Quazi Huzaifuddin, Shahnawaz Ansari, Kunal Evanate, Mohammad Sohail (captain), Ashit Shrivas, Irshad Sagar, Mohammad Ali, Kunal Shingne, Swapnil Nagrare, and Mohammad Safwan. Coach: Dr. Amit Kanwar, Manager: Dr. Amrita Pandey.

The 3- day event concluded smoothly under the constant supervision of Beed DSO Suhasni Deshmukh who was also the observer

