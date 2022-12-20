Nagpur dist emerge football champion

After 1-1 score during regulation time, a tie-breaker was applied in which Nagpur overcame Pune.

Earlier after a change of Sufiyaan Sheikh scored much-awaited goal for Nagpur in the 65th minute on the pass of Javed Akhter. In the 82nd minute, Nagpur committed a blunder by scoring own goal in the 82nd minute and the culprit was defender Shabab.

In the penalty shootout, Stanley Peter, Sagar Chintala, Sufiyaan Sheikh and Nirmal Munda perfectly scored the goals for Nagpur and notched up victory. The team was coached by Nasir Jamal whereas Abid Khan was the team manager. NDFA president Haresh Vora and secretary Iqbal Kashmiri have congratulated the team members for their success.

Individual awards

Best player : Sufiyaan Sheikh

Best goalkeeper: Owais Khan

Man-of the- final match: Stanley Peter

Best half: Javed Akhtar