Nagpur dist masters athletes excel

Nagpur, Jan 24

The Nagpur district masters athletics team comprised of 85 athletes competed in the 43rd Maharashtra Masters State Athletics Meet (2021-22) held at Akola. In all 13 districts participated in the 3-day long meet where 500 athletes from the state competed in various disciplines in different age categories for the metal. The age group of 30- 35 years was introduced for the first time in the meet. Athletes of Nagpur highlight of the meet was our women and men’s 4 x 100 relay team in 35 and 55 category clinched the gold medal. The Nagpur contingent bagged 1st place in the March past Competition. The overall performance of the athletes was outstanding in the meet. The prominent athletes (couple) from Nagpur Nagorao Bhoyar and Sharda Bhoyar were the torch bearers of the meet. Sudhakar Patil was the manager whereas Helen Joseph was the coach of the team The winners will represent Maharashtra team for the nationals to be held in the month of April at Hyderabad, informs a press release issued by Ishwar Deshmukh member of Nagpur District Masters Athletics Association. He also stated that the athletes were satisfied with their performances and eagerly waiting