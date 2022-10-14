Nagpur Dist U-13 basketball meet from today

The tournament is being organised by Nagpur District Basketball Association (NDBA). From this selection tournament the 12-member Nagpur district teams in both the boys and girls will be selected for the forthcoming Maharashtra state basketball championship scheduled to be played at Kolhapur from October 28.

In the inter-club district championship a total of 17 boys and 12 girls teams participating. A total of 46 matches in the league cum knockout format will be played at the twin courts of NASA. The final matches will be played on October 21.