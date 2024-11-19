Nagpur: Liquor Smuggling on Andaman Express Busted, Two Detained

Nagpur, Maharashtra (November 19, 2024): The Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the Central Intelligence Bureau (CIB) have uncovered a liquor smuggling operation on the Andaman Express. Two suspects were detained, and 28 bottles of foreign liquor were seized during a raid.

The incident took place on Monday when train number 16032, the Andaman Express, arrived at Nagpur station at 3:18 a.m. RPF and CIB officials conducted a check in the general compartment at the back of the train and discovered four large bags hidden under a seat. Upon inspection, they found 28 bottles of foreign liquor, each containing 750 ml.

When asked about the owner of the bags filled with liquor bottles, the two individuals sitting near the bags refused to provide any information. They were taken into custody on suspicion, and a case was registered under the Maharashtra Prohibition of Alcohol Act. The suspects and the seized liquor were handed over to officials from the state excise department for further action.

This operation follows a report by Lokmat on November 4, which exposed a smuggling network involving cash, jewelry, and drugs being trafficked via railways. Since then, the RPF, along with the CIB and railway police, have been on high alert and launched operation. In the last two weeks, the RPF has carried out major operations, seizing cash worth ₹4 lakh, along with large quantities of ganja and liquor.

Further investigations are ongoing.