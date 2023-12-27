Nagpur Municipal Corporation Seizes 463 Properties for Unpaid Property Tax

Nagpur: In a major crackdown on property tax defaulters, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has seized 463 properties. The civic body is also planning to auction these properties soon.

Property tax is the main source of revenue for the NMC. The defaulters owe a total of ₹10.44 crores to the Corporation. The deadline for availing a rebate on property tax payments is ending in December. After that, defaulters will have to pay the outstanding amount along with an additional 2% interest. Out of the 6.15 lakh property owners in the city, only 2.85 lakh have paid their property tax so far.

According to the property tax department, for this financial year, the NMC had set a target of ₹272 crores. So far, the civic body has managed to collect ₹159 crores. The NMC is also running a campaign to recover ₹750 crores in outstanding property tax. As part of this campaign, properties of defaulters are being seized zone-wise. The defaulters' properties will be auctioned if the tax is not paid. The NMC has announced various rebates for citizens who pay their property tax regularly and on time.

Nehru Nagar Zone Has Highest Number of Seized Properties

Among the properties seized so far, the highest number are in the Nehru Nagar zone. As many as 167 properties have been seized in this area, with an outstanding amount of ₹3.90 crores. This is followed by 85 properties in Lakadganj with an outstanding amount of ₹90.60 lakhs.