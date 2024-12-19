Nagpur: MVA Protests Outside Maharashtra Assembly Over Amit Shah's Remarks on BR Ambedkar (Watch Video)

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) held a protest outside the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on Thursday in response to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s remarks about Dr. B.R. Ambedkar in the Rajya Sabha. Opposition leaders condemned Shah’s statement and demanded an apology.

#WATCH | Nagpur: MVA holds a protest outside the Maharashtra Assembly against Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his remark on BR Ambedkar pic.twitter.com/8g8NtwkIUV — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2024

The MVA lawmakers marched to the Vidhan Bhavan after paying tribute to Dr. Ambedkar’s statue at Samvidhan Chowk. They held photographs of Ambedkar and raised slogans such as "Baba Saheb ka yeh apmaan nahi sahenge Hindustan" and "Jai Bhim."

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leaders, including Youth Sena chief Aditya Thackeray, and Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Ambadas Danve participated in the protest. Congress State President Nana Patole, Leader of Opposition Vijay Wadettiwar, Nitin Raut, Satej Patil, and several NCP-SP legislators also joined the demonstration.

VIDEO| "Today, we are protesting for Dr BR Ambedkar. Yesterday, our Union Home Minister (Amit Shah) said that saying 'Ambedkar' has become a fashion. This is not right. The person who gave us our Constitution and gave voice to crores of people is like God... BJP should ask for… pic.twitter.com/Rbv9jpWVYP — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 19, 2024

Aditya Thackeray said, "Today, we are protesting for Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. Yesterday, our Union Home Minister said that saying ‘Ambedkar’ has become a fashion. This is not right. The person who gave us our Constitution and gave voice to crores of people is like God. The BJP should ask for his resignation."

What Did Amit Shah Say?

The controversy began during a debate on the Constitution in the Rajya Sabha. Amit Shah made a statement saying, “Abhi ek fashion ho gaya hai – Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar. Itna naam agar bhagwan ka lete to saat janmon tak swarg mil jata.”