Nagpur Railway Passengers Cancel Tickets Worth Rs 60 Crore Due to Delayed, Unreliable Train Services

Despite grand promises by the railway administration to provide enhanced amenities for passengers, frequent train delays and cancellations continue to plague commuters. While authorities point to multi-crore infrastructure projects underway under schemes like the Amrit Bharat Station initiative, these developments have failed to address the core issue of unreliable train schedules. As a result, frustrated passengers are increasingly choosing to cancel their confirmed bookings, with some abandoning travel plans entirely due to a lack of viable alternatives.

In the last 25 months, passengers under the Central Railway’s Nagpur division alone have cancelled tickets worth Rs 59.81 crore. Data acquired under the Right to Information Act revealed that ticket cancellations amounted to Rs 27.53 crore in the year 2023–24, Rs 29.64 crore in 2024–25, and Rs 2.64 crore in April 2025 alone. These figures reflect growing dissatisfaction among rail users, many of whom had booked their tickets well in advance, only to have their plans ruined by abrupt train changes, reroutes, or cancellations.

Over the past two years, Indian Railways has aggressively pushed for modernization, including new third and fourth railway lines, bridges, tunnels, and upgraded signaling systems. Stations in Nagpur and other locations are being transformed into “world-class” facilities with spacious parking, smooth roads, automated ticketing machines, improved lighting, and modern waiting rooms. However, while these physical upgrades are visible, operational efficiency continues to lag, nullifying the benefits of such large-scale investments for everyday commuters.

Also Read: Pune Dowry Horror: Doctor Files Case Against Husband and In-Laws Over Harassment and Financial Demands

Passengers have expressed growing resentment as trains are frequently rerouted or cancelled without proper notice. These disruptions are not just inconvenient - they often force travellers to abandon their journeys, especially when alternate routes are costlier or less accessible. The lack of accountability and poor communication have left passengers feeling ignored in the rush for cosmetic station upgrades. Many are demanding that the railway administration prioritize schedule reliability over aesthetics if it truly wants to serve the needs of the public.