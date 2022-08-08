Nagpur shuttlers dominate

Nagpur, Aug 8

Nagpur shutters dominated the Under -15 and Under-17 State Sub Junior Badminton Tournament at Pune on Monday.

Nishika Gokhe hogged the limelight by clinching a double crown whereas Krisha Soni and Pranay Gadewar also won the titles in their respective categories.

In the Under-15 mixed doubles final, Nishika pairing with Pranay Gadewar overcame Ajinkya Kulkarni /Yashasvee Kale -21-17, 21-14 in straight two games.

Pranay Gadewar and Nishika Gokhe reached final defeating Sara Salnuke - Sharang Ugle 21-11, 21-7.

In the Under-15 girls doubles, Nishika Gokhe and Ridheema Sarpate defeated Hita Agrawal and

Sia Waydande 21-10,22-20 to add another feather to her cap.

Krisha Soni and her Nashik partner Prajwal Sonawane won the mixed doubles title in Under-17 section.

In the final,Krisha - Prajwal defeated city's Pinak Rokde -Soham Pathak 21-17 , 24-22 .

Krisha also reached semi-final in singles lost against Shravni Walekar (Pune) 19-21, 14-21 .

Krisha Soni also entered the girls doubles semi final with Siya Singh of Mumbai lost to Vishwakarma/ Jenifar Josefina 22-24 ,21-6, 19-21 . Krisha/Prajwal Bt Arti Chougule/ Shreyas Sane

Score-12-21,22-20 21-19 . Krisha and Pranay are the members of Ajay Dayal Badminton Academy.