Nagpur shuttlers dominate
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 8, 2022 09:35 PM 2022-08-08T21:35:02+5:30 2022-08-08T21:35:02+5:30
Nagpur, Aug 8
Nagpur shutters dominated the Under -15 and Under-17 State Sub Junior Badminton Tournament at Pune on Monday.
Nishika Gokhe hogged the limelight by clinching a double crown whereas Krisha Soni and Pranay Gadewar also won the titles in their respective categories.
In the Under-15 mixed doubles final, Nishika pairing with Pranay Gadewar overcame Ajinkya Kulkarni /Yashasvee Kale -21-17, 21-14 in straight two games.
Pranay Gadewar and Nishika Gokhe reached final defeating Sara Salnuke - Sharang Ugle 21-11, 21-7.
In the Under-15 girls doubles, Nishika Gokhe and Ridheema Sarpate defeated Hita Agrawal and
Sia Waydande 21-10,22-20 to add another feather to her cap.
Krisha Soni and her Nashik partner Prajwal Sonawane won the mixed doubles title in Under-17 section.
In the final,Krisha - Prajwal defeated city's Pinak Rokde -Soham Pathak 21-17 , 24-22 .
Krisha also reached semi-final in singles lost against Shravni Walekar (Pune) 19-21, 14-21 .
Krisha Soni also entered the girls doubles semi final with Siya Singh of Mumbai lost to Vishwakarma/ Jenifar Josefina 22-24 ,21-6, 19-21 . Krisha/Prajwal Bt Arti Chougule/ Shreyas Sane
Score-12-21,22-20 21-19 . Krisha and Pranay are the members of Ajay Dayal Badminton Academy.Open in app