Nagpur shuttlers win bronze

Though the team narrowly missed a chance to reach the finals after a 1-3 loss to Pune in the semifinals their perseverance and teamwork earned them the third spot on the-3 podium.

In the first single, Ojas Gedam gave winning start to Nagpur defeating Aryan Shetty 21-17, 21-14. But then in the doubles, Ajinkya Patarkar- Nabeel Ahmed lost to Aryan Shetty-Yash Shah 17-21, 15-21. In the second single, Pune's Rishjabh Deshpande beat Rutva Sajwan 21-8, 21-16. In the second dobles, Arya Thakore-Dhruv Thakore duo got the better of Gaurav Rege- Jriday Deshmukh 21-9, 21-12. Neha Gosavi was the team manager while Gaurav Narnavre was the coach.

The team received congratulatory messages from prominent figures of the Nagpur District Badminton Association (NDBA) including president Kundatai Vijaykar, senior vice president Anand Sanchati, vice presidents Amit Bajaj and Shriram Purohit, secretary Mangesh Kashikar, joint secretary Bhavana Agrey, treasurer Anant Apte and other NDBA executives.