Nagpur Sporting, KGN, Eagle record victories

In another match, KGN Club overcame SRPF2-0. Munibur Rehman (28th min) and Tushar Yadav (32nd min) scored one goal each for KGN. Eagle FC entered the next round defeating Young Haider 5-4 vie tie-breaker.

For Eagle, Aditya Ratnapari, Shahrukh Anjum, Rishabh Pandey, Rahul Mundri and Moin Mirza scored the goals for Eagle. ForYoung Haider, Shahbuddin, Shahbaz, Saleeque and Umair succeeded in scoring the goals.