Nagpur Water Cut: Supply To Be Disrupted For 12-Hours on January 6; Check Affected Areas

Water supply will be temporarily suspended for 12 hours on January 6, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., due to essential maintenance. This includes connecting two water pipelines: a 600 mm pipeline from Amrut Khamla ESR and a 700 mm pipeline from Pande Layout at Sneh Nagar. Residents in the affected areas are urged to store adequate water in advance to minimize inconvenience during this period. For further assistance, the helpline at 1800 266 9899 is available.

Areas Affected:

Pratap Nagar, Khamla, Ram Nagar ESR, Chinchbhuvan Exist and NITCA Society, Meher Baba Nagar, Shantiniketan Nagar, Juni Basti, Bhartiya Society, Santaji Society, Manish Nagar Society, RTO Society, Shubhangi Society, Shakti New Samarth Society, Jai Badrinath Society, Giri Kunj Society, Ingole Nagar, Kannamwar Nagar, Karve Nagar, Jivan Akshay Society, Samaj Ekta Society, Krushi Nara Society, Laghuvetan Society, Nagar Nagrik Society, Shyam Nagar, Prabhu Nagar, and Sant Tukdoji Society.

Residents are advised to prepare accordingly.