Published: May 16, 2024 09:12 AM

Nagpur Woman Injured After Jumping from Flyover, Condition Critical

A 20-year-old woman suffered grievous injuries after she jumped off a flyover in Nagpur, a police official said on Thursday.

The young woman, Tanishka Roshan Nagrare, plunged from the Mecosabagh flyover in the city around 3 pm on Wednesday, the official from Jaripatka police station said.

Nagrare, a resident of Awale Nagar, suffered serious head injuries and was taken to a nearby private hospital, he said.

