Nagpur Woman Injured After Jumping from Flyover, Condition Critical
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 16, 2024 09:12 AM2024-05-16T09:12:29+5:302024-05-16T09:13:21+5:30
A 20-year-old woman suffered grievous injuries after she jumped off a flyover in Nagpur, a police official said on ...
A 20-year-old woman suffered grievous injuries after she jumped off a flyover in Nagpur, a police official said on Thursday.
The young woman, Tanishka Roshan Nagrare, plunged from the Mecosabagh flyover in the city around 3 pm on Wednesday, the official from Jaripatka police station said.
Nagrare, a resident of Awale Nagar, suffered serious head injuries and was taken to a nearby private hospital, he said.Open in app