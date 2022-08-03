Nagpur women enter semis

Nagpur, August 3

Nagpur women entered the semi-finals as their protest against Buldhana was upheld in WIFA Inter-district women football championship, played at Palghar on Wednesday.

During the match the score was 1-1 during the regulation time. In tie-breaker when Buldhana were leading 3-1 Nagpur lodged a protest against two players as they belong to another district. The disciplinary committee verified the facts and found that the Buldhana district fielded two players who were not registered with them. As a result, match was awarded to Nagpur.

In the semis to be played on Friday Nagpur will take on Mumbai who thrashed Dhule1 10-0.

Strikers Akansha Kandalkar and Valencia D’Mello both showed excellent scoring touch and struck a hat-trick of goals each .Former junior India striker Karen Pais scored a brace of goals, including the opening goal in the second minute, while teammates Shreya Bhat and Bhagyashree Dalvi chipped in with one apiece to complete Mumbai’s massive victory and a place in the semi-finals.

Pune District defeated Palghar 1-0 whereas Kolhapur District blanked Gondia District 3-0 to also

Thursday is a rest day. In Friday's semi-finals, Kolhapur meets Pune and Mumbai takes on Nagpur.