Nagpur women paddlers enter final

In the first single, Ikshika Umate defeated Tanisha Kotecha 11-06,11-09,13-11. In the second single, Jennifer Varghese gave 2-0 lead to Nagpur defeating Sayalee Wani 11-08,09-11,09-11,11-07. In the third and last game, Ananya Sakalkale turned the table on Purkar S 11-09,11-06,11-06. Disha Girdhar was the reserve player. Now in final team championship Nagpur will play Pune. NDTTA secretary Adv Ashutosh Potnis, president Deepak Dhote, Deepak Kanetkar and others have wished best luck to Nagpur team for the finals.