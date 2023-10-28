Narayana shuttlers qualify for State meet

Narayana Vidyalayam trounced DSO Nagpur Rural champions MKH Sancheti Public School 2-0 in the final.

Sairaj defeated Aarav Thakre 15-13, 15-7 in the first singles to provide his team a perfect start. Then Sairaj combined brilliantly with Shreyas Kuthe in the doubles to beat Aarav Thakre and Naitik Patel 15-11, 12-15, 15-11 to emerge champions.

Narayana Vidyalayam, who won the DSO NMC title a couple of weeks ago in Nagpur, have now qualified for the state tournament scheduled to be held next month.

Besides Sairaj and Shreyas, Devansh Hingnekar was the other member of the victorious team. Sports teacher Yogesh Dhiman accompanied the team as a coach.