National karate training seminar held

78 aspiring black belts of different grades had undergone advanced training of Kihon, Kata and Kumite under the guidance of grandmaster Chairman- Commonwealth Karate Federation Hanshi Sonny Pillay. Earlier the seminar was inaugurated by principal of the school Brother Jomon Joy.

The belt examination and gradation for different grades of Black belts right from Shodan to Godan was successfully conducted after the two hours of serious and vigorous training. Total 30 shodan, 18 Nidan, 11 Sandan, 9 Yondan and 10 Godan passed the examination successfully as per the syllabus.