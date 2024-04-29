Nav Maharashtra overall champ

Nav Maharashtra secured highest 66 points to win the overall championship. They were followed by Future Athletics Club (32) and Khel Foundation (29) for the second and third place respectively.

In the women's category, Track Star Athletics Club triumphed with 24 points followed by Namhya Foundation (17) and Nav Maharashtra Krida Mandal (9). In the men's section, Nav Maharashtra triumphed with 57 points. Future Athletics Club (25) and Khel Foundation finished second and third respectively.

In 300 m women's steeple chase Riya Dohtare, Trupti Patle and Anjali Madavi came first to third respectivley. In the men's section, Sourav Tiwari of SB City College triumphed. Rajan YAdav and Pranay Mahle finished second and third respectivley. Deputy chairman of NDAA Umesh Naidu presided over the function. Secretary Dr Sharad Suryawanshi, vice president ravindta tong, technical committee head Dr Vivekanand Singh, Dr Aditya Soni, Dr Bharat Mehta, Anil Bhore joint secretary Ramchandra Wani, Archana Kottewar, Nitin Dhabekar, Sayali Waghmare, Gaurav Mirase, Rawat, Praful Bele, Gajanan Thakre and others were present. Archana Kottewar conducted the proceedings while Ganesh Wani proposed a vote of thanks.