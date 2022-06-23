NBYS, DKM, SNG enter semis
Nagpur, June23
Nutan Bharat Yuvak Sangh (NBYS) along with host Dharampeth Krida Mandal (DKM) and Shivaji Nagar Gymkhana (SNG) entered the semi-finals in the ongoing Inter-Club Senior Men's Championship at DKM court, here on Thursday.
NBYS defeated Police Line58-23 to enter the semis. NBYS dominated all the quarters 24-8, 13-4, 11-9, 10-2. Thanks to Sharvil Bomanwar (13) and Yash Jiwtode (8) for their match-winning performance.
Taking home advantage DKM outplayed Hanuman Nagar (HKM)63-40 with quarterwise score in favour of DKM read 9-6, 19-11, 10-13, 16-13, 25-10. Rishabh Choudhary (12) and Nishant Ashu (10) were the architects of DKM victory.
SNGovercame Appolo Basketball Club 'A' 66-57. Sonu Kumar (21) and Siddhesh Kulkarni (19) fashioned the victory. The quarterwise score was 16-14, 11-16, 22-15, 17-12.
RESULTS (all quarterfinals)
NBYS (Sharvil Bomanwar 13, Yash Jiwtode 8) bt Police Line (Navneet Gill 9) 58-23 (24-8, 13-4, 11-9, 10-2); DKM (Rishabh Choudhary 12, Nishant Ashu 10) bt HKM (Vishal Singh 11) 63-40 (9-6, 19-11, 10-13, 16-13, 25-10) SNG (Sonu Kumar 21, Siddhesh Kulkarni 19) bt ABC-A (Karan Pande 17, Kislay Rai 15) 66-57 (16-14, 11-16, 22-15, 17-12)