NBYS emerge basketball champ

Nagpur, June 26

Nutan Bharat Yuvak Sangh (NBYS) overcame Dharampeth Krida Mandal (DKM) to win Inter-Club Senior Basketball championship organised by DKM in association with HRS Hikers at the Shankar Nagar court on Sunday.

In the final NBYS defeated DKM 60-27 in a one-sided affair. The quarterwise score in favour of NBYS was 7-4 28-3, 16-9, 9-11 Anup Maske scored highest 11 baskets whereas Tushar Maske and Smeet Joshi netted ten each. For DKM, Gaurav Ahluwalia (9) and Rohit Shende (5) were the main scorers.

The winning team was awarded cash prize of Rs5000 and a trophy while the runner-up team was richer by Rs 3000.

The prizes were distributed by the hands of Radhakrishna Picipaty and Sarvesh Saraf. On the occasion Nagpur District Basketball Association (NDBA) secretary Bhavesh Kuchanwar, DKM secretary Ravindra Kulkarni, Dhiraj Kadao and all club members were present.

RESULT (Final)

NBYS (Anup Maske 11, Tushar Maske 10, Smeet Joshi 10, Sharvil Bomanwar 8) bt DKM (Gaurav Ahluwalia 9, Rohit Shende 5) 60-27 (7-4, 28-3, 16-9, 9-11).