NCA girls teams enter semi-finals

NCA '1' drubbed City Gymkhana Cricket Academy by nine wickets. Batting first City Gymkhana scored 76 all out in 19.5 overs. Only Khushi Bhagat (24), Sanskruti Gulhane (13) and Aarchi Saryam (11) showed some resistance. For NCA '1', Akshara Itankar (3 for 13) was the most wicket-taker. She was ably supported by Mansi Borikar, Dhanashree Gujar and Ojaswi Nimje who captured two wickets each. In reply, NCA '1' achieved the target losing just one wicket in 9.32 overs Thanks to Latika Inamdar (30) and Revati Kantode (23) who completed the formalities.

In another match at the same venue, NCA '2' recorded nine-wicket win over Sahas Cricket Club. Batting first, Sahas were all out for 92 in 10 overs. Arya Pongde ripped thru the batting line up and claimed four wickets conceding nine runs. For Sahas, Avani Mahajan (18) and captain Shraddha Nabira (17) were main scorers. In reply, NCA '2' chased down the target in 14 overs losing just one wicket. Akshaya Sudke (38) and Arya Pongde (39*) fashioned the victory.