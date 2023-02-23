NCA lift PHCA Cup 2023

NCA won the toss and elected to bat first. They scored 208 for 8 in 50 overs. Saras Nerkar top scored with 52 whereas Sanskar Gaur missed the half-century by just two runs. For NCC, Abu Sufiyan (3 for 41) was the main wicket take.r Amaan Hussian got two for 24.

In reply, NCC were all out for 117. Only Naveen Mishra (38) and Amman Hussain (26) showed some resistance. For NCA, Sanskiar Gour and Vikalp Tiwari claimed three wickets each.

The prizes were distributed at the hands of Vidarbha women cricket team player Komal Zanzad who will represent RCB in the inaugural Women's Premier League. VCA secretary Sanjay Badkas was the guest of honour. Prathamesh Hinganikar, Sudhir Wankhede, Kishor Keche and Akash Kitukale were present on the occasion.

Individual prizes

Best batsman: Aman Yadav (467 runs),

Best Bowler: Yash Hale (19 runs)

Best player of tournament: Daksh Yadav - 448 runs & 11 wickets)