NCA set up summit clash with DACSA

Batting first Dhoni Academy were bundled out for 66 in 19.5 overs. Only Siddharth Gupta (28) and Raghav Naik (13) managed to cross the double digits. For NCA, Divyansh Sahurkar claimed three wicketss for 10 runs. In reply, NCA achieved the target by losing just one wicket. Prashant Gautam (30) and Anmol Dwivedi (26) completed the formalities.

Çhairman of senior selection committee of VCA Suhas Phadkar handed over the man-of-the match trophy to NCA's Divyansh Sahurkar. He appreciated the ground and other facilities at Shree Sports Academy's Yerla ground. The final will be played on Sunday.