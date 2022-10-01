NDFA cracks whip for participation in unofficial meet

Taking a tough stand, the Nagpur District Football Association (NDFA) has issued show cause notices to some of its office-bearers, referees, and club officials for participating in 'unauthorised' football tournament organised by Aai Kusum Sahare Foundation.

NDFA in its executive committee meeting to be held on October 3 will decide the future course of action. It is learnt that NDFA has issued notices to its vice-president Prof Atmaram Pande, Abid Khan, Khalid Ansari, Ankush Bhadange, Papan Pramanik, referee Kalim and Rafiq of Nagpur Academy Football Club for supporting unaffiliated and unauthorised tournaments.

The notice, issued by NDFA general secretary Iqbal Kashmiri, says, "It has been brought to our notice that you are associated with an unaffiliated and unregistered tournament of the association. This act of indiscipline has brought the organisation into disrepute. Kindly show cause as to why action should not be taken against you. Kindly send your explanation within three days and your intention of visiting the unauthorised tournament."

Lokmat Times in its August 27 edition had reported NDFA's decision to penalise registered players for participating in 'unauthorised' tournaments. Along with players, the NDFA has taken action against officials also. It is learnt some officials have already tendered an apology. Prof Pande said, "So far I have not received any notice from NDFA and hence am not in a position to comment." Rafiq said he received NDFA notice. "I have also tendered my apology," he said