Neel, Abhishek hit fifties in CK Nayudu Trophy
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: November 15, 2024 09:00 PM2024-11-15T21:00:02+5:302024-11-15T21:00:02+5:30
Only 58 overs were possible as the smog caused a delayed start. Agrawal and Athaley made 70 each but ...
Only 58 overs were possible as the smog caused a delayed start. Agrawal and Athaley made 70 each but failed to carry on.
BRIEF SCORES
Vidarbha 1st innings 186/9 in 58 overs (Abhishek Agrawal 70, Neel Athaley 70; Navpreet 5/35)
Punjab yet to batOpen in app