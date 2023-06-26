Nihal shocks third seed Ramkrishna

The fourth round of the event was inaugurated by dDirector, SMS Group of Industries Nirbhay Sancheti,by playing a move on chess board and announcing the start of round.

It was a tough day for the seasoned players who found the battle difficult to surpass. On the top Board, Nihal replied with Caro Kann Defense to the king pawn opening of Ramkrishna. Nihal equalised early denying the first move advantage of Ramkrishna. Ramkrishna took the game to endgame level but could not make headway. Nihal registered a victory after a long fought game lasting 81 moves.

On the second board, Veteran Kiran Panditrao lost to Kumar Gaurav of Bihar in 38 moves in a game arising out of Guico Piano Opening. Third Board saw Indrajeet Mahindrakar scoring a victory over Yohan Boricha. Veteran player K N Gopal of Telangana fell pray to the strict gadget rules when he forgot to keep aside the earpods at the start of round. His young opponent Daksh Goyal from Delhi aware of rules raised the issue and Gopal was declared lost.