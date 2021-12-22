Nilay, Rashmika emerge winners

Nagpur, Dec 22

Nilay Kulkarni and Rashmika M emerged champions in the Chess Association Nagpur organised Nagpur District Under 15 Boys and Girls Selection Chess Tournament at Vimalabai Jatar Sabhagruha , Seva Sadan, Jhansi Rani Metro Station, Sitabuldi.

The tournament was organised in association with with Kalpana Prakash Welfare foundation and under the Aegis of Maharashtra Chess Association .

The prizes were distributed at the hndsof CAN president Nishant Gandhi, corporator Kishor Jichkar, CAN secretary Bhushan Shriwas, tournament committee member of MCA SS Soman and others.

Top four boys and girls will represent Nagpur in State tournament scheduled to be held at Nandubar . The tournament was successfully conducted under the guidance of Chief Arbiter Amrish Joshi, deputy arbiter Amit Tembhurne, Prayas Ambade , Amit Bhongare.

Final ranking

Boys: 1. Nilay Kulkarni, 2. Dishank Bajaj, 3. Sksham Singh, 4. Sai sharma

Girls: Sri Rashmika M, Vedika Pal, Lakshita Rathod and Shraddha Bajaj