NKM girls stun SNG to enter final

Nagpur, May 26

Navyuvvak Krida Mandal (NKM) girls stunned Shivaji Nagar Gymkhana(SNG) 29-27 by two points to enter the final in Inter-Club Sub-Junior Basketball Championship organised during ongoing Khasdar Krida Mahotsav at three different venues in the city on Thursday.

NKM won first quarter 8-2.In the second quarter both the teams scored six baskets each.Thus NKM were leading by 14-8. After a change of ends, SNG girls bounced back and won the third quarter 12-4. The last quarter was keenly conested but ultimately NKM managed to win it 11-6. Sparshika Gat(13) and Maithili Kohale (12) fashioned NKM vicotry. For SNG, Kanishka Mande(11) was the main scorer. The Second girls semifinal between DKM & GKM is halted due to rains.

In the boys section, Nagpur Amateur Sports Association (NASA) and Gurudeonagar Krida Mandal (GKM) entered the final. While NASA defeated UBA73-34 GKM downed Phoneix 48-33.

RESULTS (all semifinals)

Girls: NKM (Sparshika Gat 13, Mitali Kohale 12) bt SNG (Kanishka Mande 11, Rishika Dhawal 6) 29-27 (8-2, 6-6, 4-12, 11-7)

Boys: NASA (Siddhesh Saraf 20, Naman Todkar 18) bt UBA (Dipender Rathore 10) 73-34 (9-13, 22-6, 15-11, 27-4); GKM (Tejas Talmale 22, Dewansh Nimkar 12) bt Phoenix (Nivid Giri 11) 48-33 (10-10, 14-8, 11-7, 13-8).