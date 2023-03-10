Nobel FC thrash Al Aziz 5-1

Nobel FC dominated the proceedings right from the beginning. In the 15th minue, Ajeet Krishnan opened the scoring thru an excellent goal. In the 35th minute, Arun Mandal struck and doubled the score. Ten minutes later Amol Meshram made the equation 3-0. The fourth goal for Nobel came thru Nikhlesh Pedhkar in the 49th minute. In the 59th minute, Jawahal Mohlin struck and sealed the fate of opponents. For Al Aziz Rizwan Ahmed scored the lonely goal in the 71st minute.

In another encounter, Hansraj and Birsa Munda played out a lacklustre goalless draw.

IFFC Chankapur defeated Big Ben 1-0. Anshul Bhusari scored an all-important goal in the 65th minute.

Xcite drub Seva Sarvodya 7-0

In JSW A Division Football Tournament, Xcite drubbed Seva Sarvodaya 7-0 at the same venue. Thanks to Adarsh Shivarkar who netted three goals in 60th,70thand 79th minutes. He was well supported by Raj Roy who struck twice in the 6th and 55th minutes. Tapan Deoskar (15th min), and Kushal Lade(62nd min) were other scorer. In other match, Sportian FC and Mission India played out a 1-1 draw.

In the sixth minute, Sahil Qureshi scored the goal for Mission India. An equaliser for Sportian came thru Ninad Shelgaonkar in the 33rd minute. Star Boys recorded 1-0 victory over Nagpur United. Thanks to Pradip Rautel who scored an all-important goal in the 32nd minute.