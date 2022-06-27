Noble Sports Academy, Big Ben triumph

The winners received glittering trophies. Roop Kumar Naidu, former international handball player: Ravindra Pundlik and Vinay Agrawal were the guests of the prize distribution function.

Atmaram Pande, Director, Big Ben Football Academy, Atul Neware, Nayeem Ansari, Siddharth Kale, Ajay Jichkar, Rakesh Tiwari, Swapnil Neware, Harsh Labade were also present on the occasion.

Results:

Final Under-10: Noble Sports Academy 2 (Likhit Sontakke 22nd, Akanshu Borvikar 28th) bt Big Ben 0.

Final Under-13: Noble Sports Academy 3 (Abhimanyu Bhojne 18th, 28th, Dhruv Ray 29th) bt Big Ben 1 (Praneel Bhattacharjee 28th)

Final: Under-15: Big Ben 3 (Sagar Nandanwar 5th, 15th, Dipanshu Chaple 25th) bt Noble Sports Academy 0.