Noor Malak wins VGA Cup

Brig Samir Varma finished runners-up. . The veteran's trophy in memory of Late Sanjay Joshi was won by Wg Cdr Amitabh Bhattacharya and Maj Gen Ajit Gadre was the runner-pp. The Best Gross winner inoOpen category was Ajit Ingole and runners- up was Lt Col S Unni.

The other winners were longest drive Anuj Singh , closest to pin Swapnil Munde , closest to center line Harshwardhan Gajbhiye.

In the super veteran category, gross score winner Capt Dinoo Deshpande and SK Guruwara finished second. The ladies putting competition was won by Apeksha Munde whereas Anjali Chaudhary got the second prize and Aviva was also given participation prize. In the dependents category, Jigrr Deshmukh bagged the first prize and Yug Sharma finished runner-up.

Earlier the tournament was inaugurated by Air Marshal Shashiker Choudhary AVSM VSM ADC, AOC-in-C Maintenance Command and Patron AKSTA and Air Marshal M Baladitya AVSM VSM , SMSO HQ MC presented the awards in presence senior officers of HQ MC AVM MV Rama Rao VM, SAASO, AVM CR Mohan VSM , AOES and Chairman AKSTA, AVM SV Borade VSM Dy SMSO, VGA President Dr Prashant Agnihotri, Dr Arun Chaturvedi, secretary Group Capt Rajiv Shrivastava Captain AKSTA, Gp Capt DP Mishra Secretary AKSTA and all other distinguished guests , participating golfers and their families.