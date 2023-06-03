NU men bag silver in yoga

The men's team scored 399.27 points and bagged the silver medal in the competition held in Varanasi. Savitribai Phule University of Pune secured the gold medal by recording 399.50 points. With 398.91 marks, Gurujambashwar Science and Techno, Hisar University bagged the bronze medal. The university men's team was repreented by Vaibhav Srirame, Vaibhav Deshmukh (Kamala Nehru College), Harshal Chute (Priyadarshini Bhagwati Engineering College), Pranay Kangle (MM Science College), Ramanand Raut (Nabira Mahavidyalaya, Katol), Om Rakhde (Dhanwate National College) .

In last year's Khelo India University Tournament, the men's team won gold and the women's team had to settle for silver. Director of Department of Sports and Physical Education Dr Sharad Suryawanshi has expressed the satisfaction over the performance of yoga players. Vice-Chancellor Dr. Subhash Chaudhary, Pro-VC Dr. Sanjay Dudhe, registrar Dr. Raju Hivse and members of selection committee. Sonali Shirbhate, Dr. Devendra Wankhede, Dr. Tej Singh Jagdale, Anil Mohgaonkar and coaches Sandesh Khare, Siddharth Khare, Bhushan Take have congratulated the winning team.