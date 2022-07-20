OBC Reservation: What did Fadnavis and Shinde do to get OBC reservation within month? Chandrasekhar Bawankule respondes

Nagpur - The Supreme Court today gave a major decision regarding the reservation of OBCs in Maharashtra. The Supreme Court today ordered the State Election Commission to hold elections in 367 places in Maharashtra as per the Banthia Commission report. Meanwhile, BJP leader Chandrasekhar Bawankule has expressed his happiness after the way for political reservation of 27 percent of OBCs in the state has been cleared. Chandrasekhar Bawankule said that the OBC reservation got because the Thackeray government went and the Shinde-Fadnavis government came.

Talking to the media after the Supreme Court cleared the way for political reservation for OBCs, Chandrasekhar Bawankule said that the OBC reservation was given because the Thackeray government went and the Shinde Fadnavis government came in the state. I was already saying that if justice is given to OBCs, it will be given by Devendra Fadnavis. Today I congratulate him. For the last two and a half years, all the OBC organizations, including the BJP, have struggled, so today this is a big victory. I think the last two and a half years of delay regarding the OBC reservation were done by Uddhav Thackeray and Ajit Pawar. So we did not get justice. Today, Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis brought justice as soon as they came to power.

Meanwhile, when asked what Fadnavis and Shinde did that OBCs got reservations within a month, Chandrashekhar Bawankule said that if Uddhav Thackeray and Ajit Pawar were in power, they would not have submitted the Banthia Commission report. So OBCs would not have got reservations in re-elections. Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis accepted this report as soon as they came to power and submitted it to the Supreme Court. So OBCs have got this reservation. Now the leaders of Mahavikas Aghadi should keep quiet, people will not leave you now. Chandrasekhar Bawankule also threatened that the leaders of the Mahavikas Aghadi should drown themselves.