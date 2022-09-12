Online ticket sale for India-Aus T-20 I to begin on Sept 18

Nagpur, Sept 12

The Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) is all set to host the 2nd T20 International of the three-match series, scheduled to be played against world champions Australia on Septmeber 23 at its swanky stadium in Jamtha, Nagpur. The sale of tickets for the general public (Online) will commence from September 18 on online platform Paytm.

The sale of tickets to life members and VCA affiliated clubs will commence from September 15 at Bilimoria Pavilion, VCA, Civil Lines, Nagpur, from 9 am to 6 p.m. offline.A member can collect tickets on behalf of only four other members on the production of their membership cards. The game will be a day-night affair under the newly-installed LED floodlights, which offer better visibility to players on the ground and also a seamless viewing experience for the television audience.

The VCA stadium in Jamtha, which can accommodate 44,000-odd spectators, will be hosting an international T20 match after almost three years.

Both teams would be arriving in Nagpur on September 21 by a chartered flight and will have a practice session each on September 22. The Australian team will practice from 1 pm to 4 pm while Team India will be practising from 5 pm to 8 pm under floodlights at the Jamtha stadium.

Paresh Sutane (former Duleep Trophy player) would be the Liaison Manager of the touring Australian team while Anand Tanksale would be the Liaison Manager of Team India.

VCA has made available ample free parking arrangements near the stadium. Spectators can avail the same free of cost. The VCA has also reserved a certain number of tickets for differently abled persons and their attendants. They will have to produce Govt ID/Certificate while buying the tickets.