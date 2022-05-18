'Operation Surprise' by security agencies to prevent casualties at Railway stations

The security forces are conducting 'Operation Surprise' at various railway stations, including Nagpur, to curb the threat of possible ambush as it has been noticed that explosives and illicit substances are being smuggled easily during the train journey. The operation was launched against the backdrop of detonators, gelatin and firecrackers found at Nagpur and Pune railway stations.

Large quantities of gold and silver jewelery were smuggled by train. Cannabis smugglers from Telangana, Odisha, Jharkhand and Railways are the first priority. Smugglers from abroad always bring large quantities of cannabis in bags and bags to various cities including Nagpur, Chandrapur and Ballarpur. From here the cannabis is then transported to different provinces and cities. Large quantities of cannabis are seized from time to time in Nagpur. However, the smuggling of marijuana has not stopped.

Recently, mephedrone (MD), a very expensive and highly addictive drug, is also being smuggled by train. On May 9, detonators, gelatin and explosives were found in Nagpur and on May 13 in the Pune railway station area respectively. Therefore, it has come to light that explosives are also being smuggled by railways. Therefore, it was taken very seriously by the security agencies. Against this backdrop, GRP (Railway Police), RPF (Railway Protection Force) officials have decided to jointly conduct 'Operation Surprise' at various railway stations with the help of local police.

The GRP, RPF will suddenly start checking at the railway station in an hour or two when most of the trains arrive at the station. Smugglers of explosives or other prohibited items as well as narcotics will be caught as spot checks will be conducted at the same time. Hence the massacre

The danger will be averted. The intentions of the anti-social elements will be thwarted and the smuggling through railways will be curtailed.

Due to surprise checking, large amount of cash or gold may fall into the hands of GRP. Meanwhile, surprise checking has started in Nagpur for two days. As a precautionary measure, rehearsals (mock drills) were conducted at Nagpur, Gondia, Wardha, Sevagram and Akola railway stations. Given by the prince.