Orange Olympics from Nov 23

Addressing media persons Divya Chawla and Ketan Kaore said the table tennis will be organised for Under-13, Under-15, Under-17 and Under-19 boys and girls.

Similarly badminton events for U-13, U-15m U-18 and U-19 boys and girls will be conducted in singles, doubles, mixed doubles categories. In athletics track events inacluding 100m, 200m, 400 m, 1500 m and 4x100 m relay will be conducted for U-12, U-14, U-16 and U-18 boys and girls .

The event will witness participation from over 700 participants from 70 schools of Nagpur. Medals will be given to first three winners in each category. Apart from it each participant will get T-shirt and certificate of participation. According to RTMNU director of Sports and Physical Education, Dr. Sharad Suryawanshi, the event will be beneficial for the promotion of competitive sports and will be good for the city. The event will be conducted under the guidance of senior vice president of Maharashtra Badminton Association Mangesh Kashikar, secretary of Maharashtra State Table Tennis Association Adv. Ashutosh Potnis and NDAA president Gurudeo Nagrale. Vice chancellor of RTM Nagpur University Dr Subhash Chaudhary and international shuttler Ritika Thaker will grace the inaugural function on November 23 at 9.30 am.