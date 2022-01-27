Outstanding sportspersons honoured

Nagpur, Jan27

The outstanding sportspersons include Abhishek Selokar (softball), Urvashi Saneshwar (softball), Mrunali Pande (chess), coach Ravindra Tonng (athletics) were honoured on the occasion of Republic Day.

Sea swimmer Jayant Duble and Kalyani Gajbhiye were also honoured with district youth awards.

Guardian minister Nitin Raut felicitated the sportspersons. The award includes memento and Rs 10,000. Abhishek Seokar has represented Maharashtra in 38th, 39th and 40th Senior National Softball Championship. He has also participated in te All-India Inter-University Softball Championship.

Another softball player Urvanhi Saneshwar had represented India in the 7th Junior Asian Championship. Apart from this she also participated in the 40th Senior National, 35 and 26th junior nationals and 64th school national championships.

Mrunali Pande participated in the 3rd Asian Para Games held in Indonesia from October 6 to 13 and won silver and bronze medals.

Athletics coach Ravindra Tong has produced talented national and international athletes like Nikita Raut, Prachi Godbole, Utkarsha Lende, Rutua Shende in last five years.