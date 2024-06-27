Pacer Gurbani quits Vidarbha, to play for Maha

He got NOC from Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA). Gurbani who made his First Class debut in 2016 against Jharkhand at Wayanad played 34 matches for Vidarbha and claimed 111 wickets including seven five-wicket haul. He played 29 List A and 17 T 20 matches for Vidarbha.

A civil engineer by qualification, Gurbani broke into Vidarbha's Ranji Trophy team in the 2016-17 season, on the back of solid performances in the state's Under-19 and Under-23 tournaments. He showed potential early, following up his debut with back-to-back four-wicket hauls against Saurashtra and Delhi.

He was Vidarbha's go-to man, on the road to their maiden Ranji Trophy final, snaring five five-wicket hauls starting from their last group-stage game. He stunned Kerala with four wickets in as many overs in the quarter-final, which sent them hurtling to a 412-run defeat.

He followed up with five-fors in each innings of the semi-final against the favourites Karnataka. That included a career-best 7 for 68 in a dramatic finish on the final morning as Vidarbha won by five runs. The dream run extended into the final against Delhi: Gurbani took a hat-trick on the second morning, becoming only the second bowler to register one in a Ranji final.

'Still lot of cricket left in me'

Talking to Lokmat Times Gurbani has expressed gratitude towards VCA for giving him an opportunity to serve them as a cricketer for past over nine years. " Having won the Ranji Trophy and Irani trophy titles for Vidarbha twice, taking a hat-trick for VCA in the Ranji trophy finals and being a member of this amazing team has been the best memory till date", he said.

About his future plans he said, " I feel there is a lot of cricket left in me and my services can be better utilised by other teams around the country. Therefore, I have decided to play for Maharashtra".

About his experiences with Vidarbha team he said, " Playing and sharing the dressing room with legends of the game- Faiz Fazal, Wasim Jaffer Sir and Umesh Yadav has been very special for me. I have learnt a lot under their guidance and their hard work and dedication has always inspired me a lot. I would also like to thank the entire VCA team members who are also my dear friends for always believing in me and having a positive and friendly environment on and off the field."