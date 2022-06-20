After the success of previous three editions KA Connect under its branch Adventure and You in association with Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board (MPTB) is organising the fourth edition of 'Pachmarhi Monsoon Marathon' on August 7.

Addressing media persons Mitesh Rambhia said this year a full marathon (42 km) will be the added attraction. He also claimed that it will be the most enduring and difficult marathon of India with an uphill run of around 30 km and election gain of approximately 1000 metres. " It will be the ultimate test of endurance, stamina and training", he said.

The event will be held in four categories including a 5 km family fun run (5 years and above), 10 km endurance run (15 years and above), 21 km half marathon (18 years and above) and 42 km full marathon (18 years and above).

Trophies and surprise prizes will be given to the top three winners in each category. Free stay vouchers will be given by MPTB to all the winners of 10 km, 21 km and 41km categories.

The participants will get a timing chip timing certificate, marathon T-shirt, finisher medal, post-race refreshment and complete route support.

The organisers have kept a cap on the entries. The registration will be accepted for the first 1000 participants only. Around 500 runners have already confirmed their participation. Smita Khare and Sharad Marathe of MP Tourism Board were also present at the press conference.