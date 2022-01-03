Padole-Sharma enter third round

Yogesh Padole and his partner Ashish Sharma entered the third round in the ongoing snicket tournament hosted by Gondwana Club, Nagpur in memory of Late Raibahadur Madhavlal Tulsidas Parikh on Monday.

Padole-Sharma made a winning start by winning the first frame 107-63. However, in the second frame, their opponents Akshay Thakur and Rejesh Thaker bounced back. In a keen contest both the pair scored 65 points each in the third and deciding frame, Padole-Sharma downed their opponents by winning by 132-60.

In the second match, Mahesh Mor and JK Maniyar defeated Deepak M-Ashish M 39-39, 90-78, 62-21.