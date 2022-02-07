Pallavi performs Suryanamaskar for continuous 75 minutes

Nagpur, Feb 7

In traditional attire, RTMNU gymnastic coach Pallavi Khandagale performed Suryanamaksar for continuous 75 minutes during the programme jointly organised by the varsity sports department, Goal Sports Academy and Krida Bharti Nagpur at Ambazai lake.

Mayor Dayashankar Tiwari was the chief guest on the occasion. Noted Chef Vishnu Manohar, former director of varsity sports department Dr Dhananjay Welukar, NMC education committee chief Dilip Dive, sports committee chairman Pramod Tabhanne, corporator Nagesh Sahare, Krida Bharti Nagpur president Dr Sharad Suryavanshi and others were present on the occasion. Krida Bharti national joint secretary Prasanna Hardas presided over the function. Archana Kotttewar conducted the proceedings whille Yuga Chhetri made introductory remarks. Dr Sonali Shirbhate proposed a vote of thanks.

The gymnasts performed Suryanamaskar in tradition attire. Vijay Jathe, Ganesh Wani, Prachi Parkhi, Rupal Chore and others were present on the occasion.