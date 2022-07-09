Pallotti chess tourney from July 13

Nagpur, July 9

After a gap of two years, St. Vincent Pallotti School, Pallotti Nagar Nagpur is all set to resume the St. Vincent Pallotti Memorial Chess Championship this year. This would be the 12th year of the tournament and will be held from July 13 to 15.

Entries for the tournament will be accepted with an entry fee of Rs. 250 per participant till July 11. Thereafter a late fee of Rs 50 will be charged. The tournament is recognized by the Chess Association of Nagpur and is organized by the school with their collaboration. For any concerns or queries interested can contact the school office on 0712-2593722.