Para powerlifter Pratima in financial crunch, seeks help

Talented international-level para powerlifter Pratima Bondey who has won several medals at national and international levels and also received the prestigious Eklavya award in 2015-16 is now struggling to arrange the funds for her regular practice and diet. To prepare herself for the forthcoming Asian and then World championship she has appealed to the sports lovers and citizens to help her financially so that she can bring laurels to the country.

Addresing media persons at SJAN office on Sunday, Pratima who has participated in World Para Powerlfiting Championship held at Europe and had achieved an international world ranking 11 said, “ My financial position is not so good. My mother who used to support me passed away and father is jobless. Therefore it has become very difficult for me to arrange the funds for regular diet and practice. My monthly expenditure is Rs 10,000. Therefore, I am appealing to the sports lovers and the citizens to help me financially,” she said.

Bondey had started para powerlifter training in 2010 and since then she won the gold medals for eight times at national-level. She was also adjudged as best disabled sports person at district-level. In the recently held Khasdar Krida Mahotsav she won two trophies and abled and disabled category.

Her coach and Dronachayra awardee Vijay Munishwar has also appealed the people to help her. “ Due to financial problems, she is not able to concentrate on her daily practice. It is very difficult to win the medal in this game. She has already missed Asian and Commonwealth berths. She is preparing for next years world championship to be held in Dubai. If she qualify, then she will represent the country in Para Olympics to held in 2024”, he said.

Sudhanshu Mohod and Raju Jagtap of Sambhaji Brigade have already extended their helping hand to the para lifter. Those who are interesting in helping her can contact on 909675442.

Centtal Bank of India Account No: 3356650634.IFSC Coce: CBIN0283822