Patanjali will produce orange juice in Mihan from Nov

Nagpur: Patanjali, which has 106 acres of land in Mihan's SEZ, will also start juice production in November this year. Some machines for the juice making unit have arrived from US while most of the machines will be Indian. Patanjali will start making juice from orange and sweet lime here. The biggest benefit of this will be to the orange growers of Vidarbha. Not only this, around 500 people will be recruited in this unit and priority will be given to the unemployed youths of Vidarbha. It is noteworthy that Patanjali is now preparing to become a co-developer in Mihan-SEZ. After getting the status of co-developer, it can give space on lease to different related companies in its place. However, it has been told that the proposal to become a co-developer of the company is currently under consideration with the Maharashtra Airport Development Company (MADC) . It is notable that despite the provision of multi-zone products, there is no food processing zone in Mihan. If the top officials of MADC show seriousness about the new dimensions of development, then the industrial activities in MIHAN can accelerate.

Production of 70 tons of flour

In Mihan, Patanjali started its work with the production of flour. Presently the company is producing 70 tonnes of flour, which is being sent to Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana apart from Maharashtra. According to sources, due to high rate of diesel and expensive transportation, it is not feasible to send these goods from Nagpur unit to other states at present.