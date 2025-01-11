Pediatric Surgery Day celebrated

Pediatric surgeon Dr. Manohar Tule was he chief guest on the occasion. Dr. Deepak Goel, another senior pediatric surgeon delivered an insightful address on the significance of celebrating Pediatric Surgery Day and its role in raising awareness about pediatric surgical care. Dr. Mayur Soni highlighted common urological problems in children, emphasizing early diagnosis and treatment.

The celebration witnessed an enthusiastic turnout, with 30 children, their parents, and several medical professionals in attendance. The event featured engaging activities such as a drawing competition, a mesmerizing , magic show, and plenty of fun-filled moments, making it an enjoyable day for the children and their families.