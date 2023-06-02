Physiotherapy seminar held for shuttlers

Sports Physiotherapist. Dr. Sahejleen Kaur covered topics like recovery in sports, on/off court preventive strategies, badminton injuries in players. She also threw light on how to handle on-court injury, icing recovery formula, sleep pattern, importance of physiotherapy in sports etc.

At the end, head coach Chetak Khedikar of the academy and Badminton World Federation Certified Coach, CEP-SAI proposed the vote of thanks. Dr. Kaur's significant inputs made the session extremely fruitful. Khedikar also suggested the players follow the tips given by Dr.Sahejleen. The session was attended by players, parents and coaches.