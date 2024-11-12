Plasto employees take oath to vote

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: November 12, 2024 07:15 PM2024-11-12T19:15:02+5:302024-11-12T19:15:02+5:30

During the event, director of R C Plasto Tanks and Pipes Pvt. Ltd. Vishal Agrawal urged all citizens to ...

Plasto employees take oath to vote

During the event, director of R C Plasto Tanks and Pipes Pvt. Ltd. Vishal Agrawal urged all

citizens to vote. He appealed to everyone to fulfill their responsibility as a voter, select the right

candidate, and strengthen democracy as aware citizens.

