Power min Raut slams BCCI secy Shah, terms him as 'Shahzada'

Nagpur, Jan 16

Cricket fans in India have lashed out at BCCI secretary Jay Shah and president Sourav Ganguly after Virat Kohli made a shocking announcement that he was stepping down as the captain of the Test team.

Reacting to Virat's statement, Shah tweeted, “Congratulations to @imVkohli on a tremendous tenure as #TeamIndia captain. Virat turned the team into a ruthless fit unit that performed admirably both in India and away. The Test wins in Australia & England have been special."

However many people have reacted to this decision of Virat in their own way but one reaction is different from all this. Maharashtra’s energy minister and the guardian minister of Nagpur district Dr Nitin Raut while raising questions over the working style of BCCI targetted secretary Jay Shah who is the son of home minister Amit Shah. In fact, Shah’s appointment as the BCCI secretary had come under sharp scrutiny with many questioning his credentials for this important role.

While taking a dig on Shah, Raut in his Marathi tweet wrote “When Virat Kohli, the most successful captain in the history of India, resigns, then understand that the politics of ‘Shahzada’ of the Cricket Board has reached a very low level. Virat stood like a mountain behind Mohammed Shami.

In his tweets, Raut who has always criticized PM Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah in national politics has termed Kohli as one of the most successful captains in the history of Indian cricket. He also reminded how Virat stood behind the pacer Mohammad Shami was subjected to online abuse after the Indian team suffered a defeat against Arch-rival Pakistan in ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

Dr Raut is an avid sports lover. A few days back he congratulated city shuttler Malvika Bansod who shocked Saina Nehwal in the India Open.

Virat Kohli is the most successful captain of India as he led the team to a record 17 Test victories and 11 draws in 68 matches. His notable achievement includes Test series wins against Australia and England in their countries. As captain, Kohli scored 5864 runs, which included an unbeaten knock of 254 against South Africa in 2019. He averaged 54.80 and scored 20 centuries and 18 fifties during his tenure as captain.