Practice discipline and consistency: Hima Das

She was speaking during flag distribution and date declaration of sixth edition of Khasdar Krida Mahotsav at Parvana Bhavar, Kingsway on Sunday.

Union minister Nitin Gadkari presided over the function. Convener of the event and former mayor Sandip Joshi, BJP city president Bunty Kukade, Sandip Bhondve of BJP Maharashtra Sports Cell, Rani Dwivedi, Dr Piyush Ambulkar, Ashish Mukim Sudhir Dive, Nagesh Sahare, Dr Padmakar Charmode and others were also present on the occasion.

Speaking further Das said, “ I started running in 2017 and within a year became world U-20 champion. This success looks easy to some but to achieve this success there are a lot of sacrifices. I had sacrificed a lot where I had to stay away from my parents, my family, and had to sacrifice my favourite food and at the same time I have dedicated myself for athletics. I come from a very humble background and hail from a small village, If I can achieve all this success why can't you all? Sports helped me to find new friends and all my success gave me some compliments like”.

I am proud of archer Ojas Deotale: Gadkari

Speaking on the occasion Nitin Gadkasi said, “Asian Games triple gold medalist and world compound archery champion Ojas Pravin Deotale is our pride. I am happy to announce that Ojas will be participating in the sixth edition of Khasdar Krida Mahotsav. He has earlier participated in KKM and brought laurels to the city, country, he is our pride, and I am proud of Ojas. My intention to start KKM was to see youngsters like Ojas bring laurels to the country”.

KKM-6 to kick off on Jan 12

The season 6 of Country’s first multisport grassroots festival ‘Khasdar Krida Mahotsav’ — to be publicized as Chak de, Khelo Nagpur Khelo — will begin in the city of Oranges from January 12.

In 2024, 56 games will be played at 66 venues of the city . Over 2500 players and officials joined the event. India’s star sprinter Hima Das distributed the flags to the association representatives of all the 56 sporting disciplines. Chief convener of the event and former mayor Sandip Joshi gave his introductory remarks.