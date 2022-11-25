Problems of Vidarbha industrialists to be solved: Sharma

He was addressing a meeting organised by Vidarbha Industries Association at VIA Hall, Udyag Bhavan on Thursday.

During this, memorandum regarding 30-point demands and problems related to local industries on behalf of VIA was presented to Dr. Sharma.

During the meeting the entrepreneurs said that they have to visit Mumbai for approval of even the smallest work related to industries. It takes years to get the file approved. In such a situation, additional powers should be given to the Regional Officer of MIDC. They also made other demands including reducing stamp duty, speedy allotment of land, providing basic facilities in industrial areas, reducing service charges and EPSC charges.

On this the CEO of MIDC, Dr. Sharma said that the government does not make policy for any particular area. MIDC is trying to solve the problems coming in a particular area. Many industries are still eager to come here. 1600 plots were allotted to industries in Nagpur and Amravati divisions, but production has not started even on half the plots. There is a problem in plot allotment due to corona pandemic. An extension policy can be brought for this. The idea is also going on to form a cluster for the steel industry. Start-ups are being given the facility of plug and play. Deputy CEO Bhupendra Tamore, VIA President Vishal Agarwal, secretary Ashish Doshi, former President Praveen Tapadia, Butibori Manufacturers Association president Nitin Lenkar, MIA President Captain Randhir and others were present.